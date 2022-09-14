[ADDED] Regeneration buff and pickup
[ADDED] Buff pickups to all Proving Ground maps
[ADDED] Buff pickups to all Acrophobia maps
[ADDED] All the required buffs to the game
[ADDED] All code to trigger buffs to the controller and base character
[ADDED] Double Points buff and pickup
[ADDED] Speed Boost buff and pickup
[ADDED] Support for Wide Screen Displays
[ADDED] Wide Screen support to all menus and widgets
[CHANGED] Loading screen to support wide screens now
[CHANGED] Lighting on all Acrophobia maps
[FIXED] Defect where buffs were not resetting correctly
[FIXED] Defect where bots were no longer scoring points
[FIXED] Defect where player character was saving on the server only
[FIXED] Defect where pickups were not spawning on the server
[FIXED] Defect where the selected character was not being set on the server
[FIXED] Defect where pickup effects were not running on the server
[FIXED] Defect where random colours were not working for Jester on the server
[FIXED] Random colours not being set for Bots on Servers
[FIXED] Random colours not being set for Starling on Servers
[FIXED] Defect where pickup effects were not running on the server
Changed files in this update