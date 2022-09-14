[ADDED] Regeneration buff and pickup

[ADDED] Buff pickups to all Proving Ground maps

[ADDED] Buff pickups to all Acrophobia maps

[ADDED] All the required buffs to the game

[ADDED] All code to trigger buffs to the controller and base character

[ADDED] Double Points buff and pickup

[ADDED] Speed Boost buff and pickup

[ADDED] Support for Wide Screen Displays

[ADDED] Wide Screen support to all menus and widgets

[CHANGED] Loading screen to support wide screens now

[CHANGED] Lighting on all Acrophobia maps

[FIXED] Defect where buffs were not resetting correctly

[FIXED] Defect where bots were no longer scoring points

[FIXED] Defect where player character was saving on the server only

[FIXED] Defect where pickups were not spawning on the server

[FIXED] Defect where the selected character was not being set on the server

[FIXED] Defect where pickup effects were not running on the server

[FIXED] Defect where random colours were not working for Jester on the server

[FIXED] Random colours not being set for Bots on Servers

[FIXED] Random colours not being set for Starling on Servers

