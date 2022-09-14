-
IMPROVED FPS calculation in the levels: family farm, future cat, indistry cat.
-
fixed bulldozer bug (level road cat) (when I get off the bulldozer the vehicle stops and does not continue to walk by itself).
-
fixed brick bug (level road cat) ,when simba touches the bricks he doesn't fly higher, collision problem fixed.
SIMBA THE CAT update for 14 September 2022
new bugs fixed
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update