 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

SIMBA THE CAT update for 14 September 2022

new bugs fixed

Share · View all patches · Build 9512248 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • IMPROVED FPS calculation in the levels: family farm, future cat, indistry cat.

  • fixed bulldozer bug (level road cat) (when I get off the bulldozer the vehicle stops and does not continue to walk by itself).

  • fixed brick bug (level road cat) ,when simba touches the bricks he doesn't fly higher, collision problem fixed.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2027171
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link