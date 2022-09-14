 Skip to content

We See You update for 14 September 2022

9/14/2022 Gameplay update

Share · View all patches · Build 9512030 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Reduced maximum stamina (6 -> 3)
  • Energy ball duration increased (7 -> 9)
  • Stamina now recharges even when going down
  • Reduced stamina pool recharge value (3 -> 2)
  • Stamina and dash pools can now be used to exceed maximum resource values (resources will not recharge if their value is over their maximum)
  • Out of stamina red screen border indicators now show up only when completely out of stamina
  • Redistributed the spawning of enemies: now they spawn in a wider radius around the player, but more often
  • Difficulty layers are now further apart (new difficulty layers: 0, 30, 60, 90, 120, 150, 180, 210)
  • Updated tile color scheme at deeper Y levels, it now goes to very dark tiles, capping out at Y level 300, this adds a little bit of extra difficulty at extreme Y levels as the environment gets less visible
  • Kamikaze enemies now have their explosion indicators attached to them, there were interactions that were misdirecting players from the actual radius
  • Danger beeping sound can now be tweaked in the audio options menu
  • Charging enemies now have a charge audio cue to couple with the regular audio cue

