9/14/2022 Gameplay update

- Reduced maximum stamina (6 -> 3)
- Energy ball duration increased (7 -> 9)
- Stamina now recharges even when going down
- Reduced stamina pool recharge value (3 -> 2)
- Stamina and dash pools can now be used to exceed maximum resource values (resources will not recharge if their value is over their maximum)
- Out of stamina red screen border indicators now show up only when completely out of stamina
- Redistributed the spawning of enemies: now they spawn in a wider radius around the player, but more often
- Difficulty layers are now further apart (new difficulty layers: 0, 30, 60, 90, 120, 150, 180, 210)
- Updated tile color scheme at deeper Y levels, it now goes to very dark tiles, capping out at Y level 300, this adds a little bit of extra difficulty at extreme Y levels as the environment gets less visible
- Kamikaze enemies now have their explosion indicators attached to them, there were interactions that were misdirecting players from the actual radius
- Danger beeping sound can now be tweaked in the audio options menu
- Charging enemies now have a charge audio cue to couple with the regular audio cue
We See You update for 14 September 2022
