Updated to version 1.1

Patch 1.1

NEW:

-Added option for faster turns, which can be toggled on in the options. This mode will automatically skip dialogue and speed up some of the animations.

-Added possibility to hide the end panel & look at the board after game has ended.

-Added button to quickly reset the match.

-Added button to quickly reset custom game settings.

-Adjusted campaign singleplayer maps to be slightly easier on Hard & Master difficulties.

FIXES:

-Fixed a bug that prevented from "Complete all campaigns" achievements from triggering. If you are eligible, you can claim these missing achievements by completing any character's campaign.

-Fixed a bug that prevented "Destroy 3 rooms with one dynamite room" achievement from triggering.

-Fixed a bug that prevented "Destroy a room with a cannonball from really far away" achievement from triggering and made it easier to achieve.

-Fixed a bug that in specific situations made red rooms activate all their neighbors.

-Fixed a bug that caused the match to softlock if too many red rooms were activating at once.

-The game will no longer crash if it cannot open save files (if f.ex. they are being scanned by an antivirus software).

-Small localization fixes.

-Small visual improvements to texts.