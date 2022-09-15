Updated to version 1.1

Patch 1.1
NEW:
-Added option for faster turns, which can be toggled on in the options. This mode will automatically skip dialogue and speed up some of the animations.
-Added possibility to hide the end panel & look at the board after game has ended.
-Added button to quickly reset the match.
-Added button to quickly reset custom game settings.
-Adjusted campaign singleplayer maps to be slightly easier on Hard & Master difficulties.
FIXES:
-Fixed a bug that prevented from "Complete all campaigns" achievements from triggering. If you are eligible, you can claim these missing achievements by completing any character's campaign.
-Fixed a bug that prevented "Destroy 3 rooms with one dynamite room" achievement from triggering.
-Fixed a bug that prevented "Destroy a room with a cannonball from really far away" achievement from triggering and made it easier to achieve.
-Fixed a bug that in specific situations made red rooms activate all their neighbors.
-Fixed a bug that caused the match to softlock if too many red rooms were activating at once.
-The game will no longer crash if it cannot open save files (if f.ex. they are being scanned by an antivirus software).
-Small localization fixes.
-Small visual improvements to texts.
