 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Motocross: Chasing the Dream update for 14 September 2022

Release Notes 09/13/2022

Share · View all patches · Build 9511916 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Release Notes:

  • Change: Torque curve is now fully linear for a more arcade feel

  • Change: Rear end lateral slip coefficient and lateral force coefficient increased to compensate for higher wheel spin from new torque curve

  • Change: Suspension made softer to soak up bumps better

    • Max force decreased on forks and shock
    • Compression speed decreased
    • Rebound speed decreased

  • Change: Third-person camera adjusted

Thank you for the overwhelmingly positive reviews and for getting our game into the "New and Trending" section in the Racing category on Steam. That's insane for us!

As always, keep the feedback, suggestions, and bug reports coming as we work to give you the best game we possibly can.

Changed files in this update

Motocross: Chasing the Dream Content Depot 830541
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link