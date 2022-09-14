Release Notes 09/13/2022

Release Notes:
-
Change: Torque curve is now fully linear for a more arcade feel
-
Change: Rear end lateral slip coefficient and lateral force coefficient increased to compensate for higher wheel spin from new torque curve
-
Change: Suspension made softer to soak up bumps better
- Max force decreased on forks and shock
- Compression speed decreased
- Rebound speed decreased
-
Change: Third-person camera adjusted
Thank you for the overwhelmingly positive reviews and for getting our game into the "New and Trending" section in the Racing category on Steam. That's insane for us!
As always, keep the feedback, suggestions, and bug reports coming as we work to give you the best game we possibly can.
Changed files in this update