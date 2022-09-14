Release Notes 09/13/2022

Share · View all patches · Build 9511916 · Last edited 14 September 2022 – 04:59:03 UTC by Wendy

Release Notes:

Change: Torque curve is now fully linear for a more arcade feel

Change: Rear end lateral slip coefficient and lateral force coefficient increased to compensate for higher wheel spin from new torque curve

Change: Suspension made softer to soak up bumps better Max force decreased on forks and shock Compression speed decreased Rebound speed decreased

Change: Third-person camera adjusted

Thank you for the overwhelmingly positive reviews and for getting our game into the "New and Trending" section in the Racing category on Steam. That's insane for us!

As always, keep the feedback, suggestions, and bug reports coming as we work to give you the best game we possibly can.