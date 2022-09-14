0.3.0 Update - Scrolls and more

Lot's of behind the scenes tuning, fixes and more! New scroll system affects your runs in new and interesting ways! A new ultra hard mission! Great new Track! Join the Discord and help us build the game together

FEATURES

FEATURE - New Scroll alter your runs and make every game different

FEATURE - removed curses, blood fountains and curse statue system

FEATURE - Added New Mission

FEATURE - Added New Original Music For Swamp Biome

BUGFIXES

BUGFIX - Resolution fixes for most common resolutions

BUGFIX - Changed how GUI elements are positioned

BUGFIX - Changed a bug that caused items to go missing in inventory