2022/9/14 一些修复

1、修复-装备法宝报错问题
2、修复-光照引起的报错及读档后白天黑夜显示错误问题
3、修复-修复闭关后村长不出现无法开启仙门遗址及修炼问题
4、修复-探索被发现后报错问题（探索时若房间内有人大概率被发现）
官方交流群：756815440
