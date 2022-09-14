 Skip to content

白马非马 update for 14 September 2022

2022/9/14 一些修复

1、修复-装备法宝报错问题
2、修复-光照引起的报错及读档后白天黑夜显示错误问题
3、修复-修复闭关后村长不出现无法开启仙门遗址及修炼问题
4、修复-探索被发现后报错问题（探索时若房间内有人大概率被发现）

官方交流群：756815440

