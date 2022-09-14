1.0.4 Patch Notes

Hi everyone,

Another quick patch today:

Fix Riot Enforcer failing to select a grenade which could softlock.

Fix issue with poison. Removing the poison debuff will no longer cause a softlock.

Fix issue where force quitting after a cutscene would not save your position.

Minor cosmetic fixes

We will be working through the rest of the reported issues in the next few days. If you come across an issue, please report it in the forums or email us with details, instructions can be found here https://steamcommunity.com/app/1099640/discussions/0/2948125678370537979/

Cheers,

Edd and the Jack Move team!