VOIDCRISIS PATCH Updates for Version 0.4.0

Version 0.4.0 Update Content

・Change network mode

After the update, players can join teams beyond Stage 1 during fast matching and room searching.

After the update, if the network disconnects during the game, players could return to the original team by operating under the guidance of the dialogue interface on the mode selection interface.

(players may be unable to return to the same team after a flashback occurs or under certain network conditions)

・Adjust the action mode of the CPU player

After the adjustment, CPU players would evade the attacks from enemies and turret. Besides, attach frequency has been increased, and the attack force has been adjusted

・Adjust the hitbox

The hitbox of the enemy has been adjusted, which makes it easier to hit the target.

・ Achievement system Preparation

When it is officially released, it is expected that the achievement system will be added.

Therefore, achievements will be demonstrated on Steam after the update.

In addition, this version can't demonstrate the achievements yet. Please wait for the release of the official version.

・ S Problems Fixed

It has fixed some other minor problems.