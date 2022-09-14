We've hit a great milestone today – all 100 droplets are now in the game and waiting for you to discover. And we've created some ingenious challenges around collecting them all, including the new purple-type droplet which is...well I wont spoil the surprise.
Happy hunting!
Joon Shining update for 14 September 2022
All droplets are in!
We've hit a great milestone today – all 100 droplets are now in the game and waiting for you to discover. And we've created some ingenious challenges around collecting them all, including the new purple-type droplet which is...well I wont spoil the surprise.
