Joon Shining update for 14 September 2022

All droplets are in!

Joon Shining update for 14 September 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We've hit a great milestone today – all 100 droplets are now in the game and waiting for you to discover. And we've created some ingenious challenges around collecting them all, including the new purple-type droplet which is...well I wont spoil the surprise.
Happy hunting!

