Task Force 0.3.2.1523

This update fixes a critical issue with maplists becoming corrupted in user-hosted lobbies. It also fixes more issues with corrupted player data in the Steam Server Browser, such as player names with emojis. A few commands have been fixed as well that were not triggering outside of workshop mode.

The server browser has also been updated with newer/older version detection. Now a server will only say "out of date" if it is running an older version of the game. If the server is running a newer version of the game it will now say "update required" on the connect button instead.