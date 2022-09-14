 Skip to content

Task Force update for 14 September 2022

Task Force 0.3.2.1523

Share · View all patches · Build 9511752 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This update fixes a critical issue with maplists becoming corrupted in user-hosted lobbies. It also fixes more issues with corrupted player data in the Steam Server Browser, such as player names with emojis. A few commands have been fixed as well that were not triggering outside of workshop mode.

The server browser has also been updated with newer/older version detection. Now a server will only say "out of date" if it is running an older version of the game. If the server is running a newer version of the game it will now say "update required" on the connect button instead.

Changed files in this update

Task Force Windows Depot 611301
  • Loading history…
