Meowtopia: Expedition update for 14 September 2022

Meowtopia: Expedition Is Officially Released Now

14 September 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Live a happy life with cats in Meowtopia 2022!
The heart-warming Match 3 Game, Meowtopia: Expedition, is officially released now. Experience the urban fairy tale of a cat and a girl, dress yourself up with a cat-themed fashion style, try the upgraded puzzle-like Match 3 gameplay, and decorate your own cozy home in Meow town! Join now and relax with adorable cats!
Feel the warmth and cuteness of your cats, and enjoy the charm of life in Meowtopia!

About DLC:
The Cat Party DLC brings 5 new cats with special talents, more cat outfits and costumes, as well as a variety of new furniture to choose from.
3 sets of new costumes will bring you a brand new experience. Come and take a photo with your adorable cats in new outfits;
3 sets of new furniture with different themes will bring more choices while decorating your own sweet home!

