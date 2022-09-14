Minor update

We plugged that hole!

The memory leak is OFFICIALLY plugged! You should not crash any more after extended periods of play. In order to do this, I had to do some deep code work, so please let us know if you find any bugs as a result. I can't playtest the whole game at the drop of a hat. ;-)

Automatic Fullscreen

I don't have a Steam Deck to playtest on, but a friend of mine does! A special and genuine thank you to my best childhood friend CrispyPigParts for the help. DR works fine naturally with the Steam Deck except one thing: "Press F4 for fullscreen"........... you can't press F4 on the Steam Deck! To fix this, now DR just starts in fullscreen. Easy Peasy! I just saved you about .002 of a calorie by not having to reach up to hit the F4 key every time you play. You're welcome.

Because of the above, now...

Steam Deck Supported!

I mean... it's just word of mouth and more play testing needs to be done, but it seems like DR works natively with the Steam Deck just fine. Yey! Valve did something right for once!

As always, please take a moment to write a review of our game if you have the time. It helps us tremendously.

Happy Adventuring!

-Andrew Ryan Henke