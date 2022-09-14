Update Graphics , bug , many more...

Rework of graphics :
- Level Tutorial ,Level 1 and 2 added
-Skybox Level 1 and 2
-new Rocks
-Plants , Waterfall
-Ground Texture
- new Mission Maps Level 1 , 2
*technical:
- added buyable Weapon Upgrade Level 2 (stronger weapon at Equipment in tent)
- added Steam Achivements for Level 1 and 2
- pooling system for 1 hand weapon bullet added.
change:
- Level 1 no longer need to aktivate turrets for Level sucess, but you can
- Level 5 no need to destroy the 3 Res Reactors in Enemy camp to lower the Forcefield
(this will automatically by placing the bomb there at the ractors)
*fixes
- Level 1 turret wave orcs, was not shootable for player..fixed.
*planned
- pooling system for 2 hand weapon
- more steam achievements for level 3,4,5
- weapons upgrades for level 3,4,5
- graphics improvments level 3,4,5
- other intresting things...(same as Quest 2 version features ..emp mines , dual weapon more at next update if things work..
if there is some error please contact me , major changes can cause unpredictable errors sometimes.
thanks
a.k
Changed files in this update