Orkana Conflict VR update for 14 September 2022

Update Graphics , bug , many more...

Share · View all patches · Build 9511590 · Last edited by Wendy

Rework of graphics :

  • Level Tutorial ,Level 1 and 2 added
    -Skybox Level 1 and 2
    -new Rocks
    -Plants , Waterfall
    -Ground Texture
  • new Mission Maps Level 1 , 2

*technical:

  • added buyable Weapon Upgrade Level 2 (stronger weapon at Equipment in tent)
  • added Steam Achivements for Level 1 and 2
  • pooling system for 1 hand weapon bullet added.

change:

  • Level 1 no longer need to aktivate turrets for Level sucess, but you can
  • Level 5 no need to destroy the 3 Res Reactors in Enemy camp to lower the Forcefield
    (this will automatically by placing the bomb there at the ractors)

*fixes

  • Level 1 turret wave orcs, was not shootable for player..fixed.

*planned

  • pooling system for 2 hand weapon
  • more steam achievements for level 3,4,5
  • weapons upgrades for level 3,4,5
  • graphics improvments level 3,4,5
  • other intresting things...(same as Quest 2 version features ..emp mines , dual weapon more at next update if things work..

if there is some error please contact me , major changes can cause unpredictable errors sometimes.
thanks
a.k

