Don't Underestimate Me Playtest update for 14 September 2022

Patch: 0.6.2 - Bug Fixes

Bug Fixes

  • The startup should no longer mess up the resolution settings.
  • Can reach all resolution dropdown options.
  • The end screen is interactable.
  • Fixed issue on the level selection screen where the animation on the panels would play twice if the pages were being navigated too quickly.
  • The player can no longer re-open the pause menu while the options screen is open in-game.
  • Particles are no longer being drawn over the player's spaceship.
  • Disabled access to Chapter 1, Episode 3; as it was not intended to be playable yet.
  • Fixed a small dialogue issue in Chapter 1, Episode 2.

