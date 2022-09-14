Patch: 0.6.2 - Bug Fixes

Bug Fixes
- The startup should no longer mess up the resolution settings.
- Can reach all resolution dropdown options.
- The end screen is interactable.
- Fixed issue on the level selection screen where the animation on the panels would play twice if the pages were being navigated too quickly.
- The player can no longer re-open the pause menu while the options screen is open in-game.
- Particles are no longer being drawn over the player's spaceship.
- Disabled access to Chapter 1, Episode 3; as it was not intended to be playable yet.
- Fixed a small dialogue issue in Chapter 1, Episode 2.
