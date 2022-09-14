Update 1.1

It's been a little over one month since Stellona first launched, and in that time there's been a lot of great feedback, discussion, and a few bugs reports and suggestions! This small update is meant to iron out a few of these, such as:

collision detection in certain areas

certain characters showing up in certain places they certainly shouldn't be (say goodbye to the mysterious second King of All Frogs that would sometimes show up alongside the real one!)

improvements to dialogue skipping (say goodbye to missing out on conversation!)

and a few other misc. bugs that were never reported, but were encountered while working on this update

Happy trails!