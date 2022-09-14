Update 1.1

It's been a little over one month since Stellona first launched, and in that time there's been a lot of great feedback, discussion, and a few bugs reports and suggestions! This small update is meant to iron out a few of these, such as:
- collision detection in certain areas
- certain characters showing up in certain places they certainly shouldn't be (say goodbye to the mysterious second King of All Frogs that would sometimes show up alongside the real one!)
- improvements to dialogue skipping (say goodbye to missing out on conversation!)
- and a few other misc. bugs that were never reported, but were encountered while working on this update
Happy trails!
Changed files in this update