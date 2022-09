In honor of hololive ERROR: the Game's release on Steam, for a limited time only, Aogami High School merch will be available from the hololive production Official Shop.

Don't miss out on exclusive items that you can only get here!

Store page: https://shop.hololivepro.com/products/hololiveerror_merch2022

Sale period:

Sept. 16 (Fri.) 12:00 JST to Oct. 17 (mon.) 18:00 JST