-Fixed a possible softlock at the start of the game
-Dozens of small revisions and improvements to the music throughout the game
-Bulletproof fix against a ending bug already mitigated in previous patch
Taiji update for 14 September 2022
Update Notes for Build 9.13.2022
-Fixed a possible softlock at the start of the game
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update