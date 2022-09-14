 Skip to content

Taiji update for 14 September 2022

Update Notes for Build 9.13.2022

Build 9511510

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Fixed a possible softlock at the start of the game
-Dozens of small revisions and improvements to the music throughout the game
-Bulletproof fix against a ending bug already mitigated in previous patch

Changed files in this update

Depot 1141581
  • Loading history…
