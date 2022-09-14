 Skip to content

白马非马 update for 14 September 2022

2022/9/14 更新及修复

Share · View all patches · Build 9511448 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

1、修复-初始化界面图标遮挡文字问题
2、修复-即使不是战斗模式也可以攻击的问题
3、修复-一直持续黑夜的问题
4、修复-修复了出售具有品阶的物品时会获得不正常的灵石

1、添加-床铺处现在可以闭关修炼(6个时辰)

