September 14th Edition Update Notes (Official edition)

Difficulty 5 delay: Difficulty 5 is currently available in the latest beta (update on September 8th), but it has received a lot of feedback from players about serious obstruction issues. Considering that the official version hopes to have a more stable experience, Difficulty 5, which was originally expected to be released this week, will be postponed to next week. We hope that various feedback problems can be cleared through this week, such as abnormal process of evil wire and abnormal cultivation of evil wire exclusive teammates. The latest version will be updated in beta this week to continue the verification, and an update will be arranged as soon as the issue is resolved