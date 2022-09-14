September 14th Edition Update Notes (Official edition)

[H3] Official Version September 14 Update Description [/ H3]
- Open equipment recasting and melting functions
- Smelting function: can melt gold and dark gold quality equipment into fine iron
- Recast function: You can use fine iron to refresh the specified item on the specified item. In addition, additional perfect powder can be added during the cleaning process, so that the cleaning must be washed with the prefix of "perfect" attribute entry
- Output of fine iron and perfect powder: treasure map. In addition, there seems to be a mystery prize hidden somewhere in the game (key words: Cloud travel).
Added the random event "Celestial Objects" in the large map, in addition to obtaining the specified faction's legacy, there is also a chance to obtain the rare item "Celestial Hammer".
Optimize the poison skill training of the Five Poisons:
- Yuan Qifeng's medicinal materials commission has corrected the problem of wrong extraction. Now, high-quality medicinal materials are not required at first
- Reduced the level of practice required for poison skill training. The original training of "The Body of All poisons · Different" required 20 serpents, now requires 10; It USED TO TAKE 30 PILLS OF THE DARK GOLD QUALITY TO LEARN THE "BODY OF ALL POISONS", BUT NOW REQUIRES 15 PILLS
- Fixed an issue with unusual drop probability when hunting Spirituals
New stronghold of the Big map: Nangong Martial Arts Hall; Can be practiced in the martial arts school master attributes
The Secret Secret: Sword Magic Legend changed from "10% sword mastery" to "50%+200 sword mastery".
Difficulty 5 delay: Difficulty 5 is currently available in the latest beta (update on September 8th), but it has received a lot of feedback from players about serious obstruction issues. Considering that the official version hopes to have a more stable experience, Difficulty 5, which was originally expected to be released this week, will be postponed to next week. We hope that various feedback problems can be cleared through this week, such as abnormal process of evil wire and abnormal cultivation of evil wire exclusive teammates. The latest version will be updated in beta this week to continue the verification, and an update will be arranged as soon as the issue is resolved
Progress of Creative Workshop: The function of the first version of workshop has been in internal testing, and will enter the beta version of experience server as soon as possible, and open to everyone in this month!
Problem feedback and repair:
- Fixed the problem of Hongye incorrectly configuring two exclusive martial arts, keeping Red Flame Blade
- Fixed the apprentice inheritance anomaly
- Fix the problem that the ancient forging blank does not recover the Legend of Lizi normally after the task starts
- Fixed the issue of abnormal casting range after level 25
- Fixed some abnormal martial arts effects
- Corrected the wrong judgment of the exclusive martial arts level when Guanyin figure was comprehending martial arts, which resulted in the failure to break through normally in some cases
