Minor update 1.6 notes
3:29 PM 9/13/2022
Removed speed change when entering bias busting camp.
Fixed FF debate leader actions
Fixed FF meeting start before near stage
Improved forklift job minigame and ramifications of running over coworkers
Improved battle dialogues
Crazy World update for 14 September 2022
Minor update 1.6
