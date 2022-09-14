 Skip to content

Crazy World update for 14 September 2022

Minor update 1.6

Share · View all patches · Build 9511276 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Minor update 1.6 notes
3:29 PM 9/13/2022
Removed speed change when entering bias busting camp.
Fixed FF debate leader actions
Fixed FF meeting start before near stage
Improved forklift job minigame and ramifications of running over coworkers
Improved battle dialogues

Changed files in this update

Crazy World Content Depot 1087531
  • Loading history…
