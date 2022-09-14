Deadwater Saloon - Updates (September 13)

Share · View all patches · Build 9511135 · Last edited 14 September 2022 – 01:59:10 UTC by Wendy

Updates for September 13. Thanks all for the feedback and bug reports - it's a huge help.

Guns in your inventory can now be sold.

Fixed bug with temporary business bonuses to attributes being 30 instead of 10 (if any are 30 still with your game, you will need to wait until they clear and then pick up the bonus again for it to be accurarte)

Fixed brawl bug from occurring with less than 10 customers.

Fixed recipe bug with One Pot (previously mislabeld as Gold Corn Bread) not unlocking (new games only)

Gambling addict bug fixed - though enticing someone to be a gambling addict, they were erroneously becoming a sex addict instead.

Fixed bug with editing/moving a bar and it not allowing the setting down of it.

Fixed bug with proposing to the piano player and their moving around the bar while still in piano-playing stance.

More to come.