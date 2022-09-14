1.04.00 patch notes

Version 1.04.00 is a patch that addresses some quality-of-life issues with the puzzle creation and sharing features introduced in 1.03.00.

Added a '+' button to create a new puzzle on the user puzzle select screen. On keyboard and controller, the puzzle creation menu can be accessed using whatever key or button is assigned as the pause input.

Added a button to test solve puzzles directly from the pause menu of the puzzle editor.

Changed what the first button of the "puzzle solved" screen says and does based on context: For built-in puzzles, the text and behavior is unchanged. ("Next unsolved puzzle"/"You're all done!")

For puzzles that were copied from the clipboard (that others shared, presumably), the button is now used to directly start playing a different puzzle that you've copied to the clipboard.

For saved user puzzles, the button is now for sharing the puzzle (copying it to the clipboard).

Changed it so that when a user puzzle is deleted, the next closest puzzle/page is selected afterward instead of always going back to the first page.

Changed how the game determines whether or not there are any unsaved changes when editing a puzzle. Previously, it simply set a flag once the puzzle was modified, meaning it would claim to have unsaved changes even if you then modified the puzzle again to bring it back to its original state. Now, it compares the current state of the puzzle to its initial saved state.