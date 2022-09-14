 Skip to content

A Violent Revelry update for 14 September 2022

Update 0.1.2

Build 9510868 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Additions

  • The five main stats have mouseover tooltips
  • Area name and description input fields have a confirm button

Adjustments

  • Some humans aren't quite so sprinty
  • NPCs can't pick up goods you buy or exchange
  • The starting area now has a few wooden crates
  • Shrines are now immune to surges
  • Keybindings allow mouse buttons
  • Minor adjustments to some boss stats

Bugfixes

  • Save/Load had better work now
  • Ultra wide resolutions should no longer cut off the top of the menu
  • Mouse is now correctly confined to the window
  • Beginning anew after losing a run resets time, relationships, spells, and stars
  • Armor types correctly labelled in the armor info window
  • Alt interact no longer opens locked doors
  • Empty dialogue boxes should no longer stay forever after a bad recipe

