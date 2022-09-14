Update 0.1.2

Additions
- The five main stats have mouseover tooltips
- Area name and description input fields have a confirm button
Adjustments
- Some humans aren't quite so sprinty
- NPCs can't pick up goods you buy or exchange
- The starting area now has a few wooden crates
- Shrines are now immune to surges
- Keybindings allow mouse buttons
- Minor adjustments to some boss stats
Bugfixes
- Save/Load had better work now
- Ultra wide resolutions should no longer cut off the top of the menu
- Mouse is now correctly confined to the window
- Beginning anew after losing a run resets time, relationships, spells, and stars
- Armor types correctly labelled in the armor info window
- Alt interact no longer opens locked doors
- Empty dialogue boxes should no longer stay forever after a bad recipe
Changed files in this update