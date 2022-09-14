Update 19.9 - Various Bug Fixes

General Changes
- Blood Mask Boss: Reduced damage of Primed Fire Barrels by 50%
- Twisted Soul of the Forest: Removed regeneration
Bug Fixes
- Fixed issue where summon attacks could cause a turn lockup
- Fixed issue that could caused a lockup when an enemy dies while performing an attack of opportunity
- Fixed issue that enabled a client player to attack infinitely with Quick Draw if the host remains in dialogue at the start of a battle
- Fixed issue where player summons would increase loot/gold drops and exp at the end of battle
- Fixed issue with tooltip damage values on Long Shot, Sniper Shot, and Called Shot being lower than the actual values
- Fixed issue where Long Shot, Called Shot, and Sniper Shot would still receive a damage bonus shooting an enemy within melee range
- Fixed issue where Branching Shot wasn't dealing enough per bounce bonus damage
- Fixed issue that caused Branching Shot to bounce to barrels/crates at unlimited range if a barrel/crate is the initial target
- Fixed issue where Tracker's Mark and Bounty Hunter's Mark weren't as powerful as the skill tooltip described
- Fixed issue where Ascendancy wouldn't boost Reflex
- Fixed issue where summon health suffix modifiers wouldn't be halved on 1 handed weapons
- Fixed issue where some return damage suffix item modifier values wouldn't be halved for 1 handed weapons
- Fixed issue where healing power suffix modifiers wouldn't be halved on 1 handed weapons
- Fixed issue where Iceclaw Cannibal healing could be dodged
- Fixed issue where all casts after the inital cast of Dazzling Darts and Frozen Spikes would have +1 range
- Fixed issue where Glory and Immortal Night could trigger at the same time
- Fixed issue with Lingering Light sometimes not triggering when it should
