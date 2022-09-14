 Skip to content

Stolen Realm update for 14 September 2022

Update 19.9 - Various Bug Fixes

Update 19.9 - Various Bug Fixes

Patchnotes via Steam Community

General Changes

  • Blood Mask Boss: Reduced damage of Primed Fire Barrels by 50%
  • Twisted Soul of the Forest: Removed regeneration

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed issue where summon attacks could cause a turn lockup
  • Fixed issue that could caused a lockup when an enemy dies while performing an attack of opportunity
  • Fixed issue that enabled a client player to attack infinitely with Quick Draw if the host remains in dialogue at the start of a battle
  • Fixed issue where player summons would increase loot/gold drops and exp at the end of battle
  • Fixed issue with tooltip damage values on Long Shot, Sniper Shot, and Called Shot being lower than the actual values
  • Fixed issue where Long Shot, Called Shot, and Sniper Shot would still receive a damage bonus shooting an enemy within melee range
  • Fixed issue where Branching Shot wasn't dealing enough per bounce bonus damage
  • Fixed issue that caused Branching Shot to bounce to barrels/crates at unlimited range if a barrel/crate is the initial target
  • Fixed issue where Tracker's Mark and Bounty Hunter's Mark weren't as powerful as the skill tooltip described
  • Fixed issue where Ascendancy wouldn't boost Reflex
  • Fixed issue where summon health suffix modifiers wouldn't be halved on 1 handed weapons
  • Fixed issue where some return damage suffix item modifier values wouldn't be halved for 1 handed weapons
  • Fixed issue where healing power suffix modifiers wouldn't be halved on 1 handed weapons
  • Fixed issue where Iceclaw Cannibal healing could be dodged
  • Fixed issue where all casts after the inital cast of Dazzling Darts and Frozen Spikes would have +1 range
  • Fixed issue where Glory and Immortal Night could trigger at the same time
  • Fixed issue with Lingering Light sometimes not triggering when it should

Changed files in this update

Depot 1330001
  Depot 1330001
Depot 1330002
  Depot 1330002
