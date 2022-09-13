Brave Hero Yuusha EX v1.1.3 Update

Hello all!

Brave Hero Yuusha EX has been updated to v1.1.3. Due to reports of crashes likely caused by font rendering, the game's font has been replaced with a new font that should help alleviate this problem. This change will also help the game run a bit more smoothly overall.

Version v1.1.2 will still be available to download for players who prefer the old font style and have not experienced any crashes. To revert to v1.1.2 on Steam, right-click Brave Hero Yuusha EX in your Steam library, choose "Betas" and choose "Previous - v1.1.2".

Please let me know if there are any questions or concerns!