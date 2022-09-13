 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

MetaPhysical update for 13 September 2022

Quick fix for some small bugs. Version B 6.5 (2)

Share · View all patches · Build 9510399 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi,

we just uploaded a quick fix for some issues with dropping a flashlight and the trunk not taking back some items.

Have a nice week!

Andre

Changed files in this update

Depot 1568621
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link