Here's another minor patch.

Accessibility Option - can adjust the frequency of enemy active/roaming sounds. It still defaults to the older behavior. It's under Sound Options.

For people with current playthroughs - your savestates will possibly break. Use the beta branch ep1-1.4.1 to use the previous build. Older builds will be kept around as long as possible for people to finish their playthroughs on. Check out more information here.