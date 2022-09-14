 Skip to content

Tallowmere 2: Curse of the Kittens update for 14 September 2022

Version 0.3.6a

Tallowmere 2: Curse of the Kittens update for 14 September 2022

Version 0.3.6a

Patchnotes via Steam Community

FIXES & IMPROVEMENTS

Gameplay:
  • Fixed an issue where the Stone of Diashan could appear multiple times in a room.
Online Co-op:

  • Improved flow when loading a saved game that is already running on a server. The client now gracefully connects to the game automatically, rather than being disconnected.

  • Fixed an error that could cause servers to become unstable.

  • Repeated errors now cause the server to crash, rather than filling up the hard drive with ginormous log files.

  • Improved handling of errors and alerts if network connections fail.

Steam:
  • Improved clarity on Account tab if account was banned by VAC.

