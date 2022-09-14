Version 0.3.6a

FIXES & IMPROVEMENTS
Gameplay:
- Fixed an issue where the Stone of Diashan could appear multiple times in a room.
Online Co-op:
-
Improved flow when loading a saved game that is already running on a server. The client now gracefully connects to the game automatically, rather than being disconnected.
-
Fixed an error that could cause servers to become unstable.
-
Repeated errors now cause the server to crash, rather than filling up the hard drive with ginormous log files.
-
Improved handling of errors and alerts if network connections fail.
Steam:
- Improved clarity on Account tab if account was banned by VAC.
Changed files in this update