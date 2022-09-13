v1.0.016 HDR

-Changed how we handle forcing menu items to be active, which should fix a performance issue some users experienced

-Changed lighting

-Fixed hurtsounds of ship no longer working

-Changed flamethrowers to behave like cone weapons

-Prevented RpcYourShipIsGone being called on clients (though this was probably just originating from a closing-unity-error and thus not needed)

-Lowered Ether-Mine lasting time to 20seconds

-Lowered nuke-time to 3.5seconds