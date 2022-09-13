-Changed how we handle forcing menu items to be active, which should fix a performance issue some users experienced
-Changed lighting
-Fixed hurtsounds of ship no longer working
-Changed flamethrowers to behave like cone weapons
-Prevented RpcYourShipIsGone being called on clients (though this was probably just originating from a closing-unity-error and thus not needed)
-Lowered Ether-Mine lasting time to 20seconds
-Lowered nuke-time to 3.5seconds
v1.0.016 HDR
