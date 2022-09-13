Battle Pass Update (ClientVersion 5426)

On release of the Battle Pass, one theme we've noticed in community feedback is that players don't feel like they're making progress commensurate with the amount of matches that they have been playing. With that in mind, we looked at the data for the 2022 Battle Pass compared to The International 10 Battle Pass to see if the data matched this perception. What we found is that even though the amount of points players can potentially earn is similar between the two Battle Passes, the median amount that has been earned is lower in the 2022 Battle Pass. As a result, a hardcore player will have a similar amount of points, but a more casual player is likely to have fewer points than before.

With this data in hand, we have decided to make some changes to help achieve our goal of making participating in the Battle Pass feel rewarding for all players.

Weekly Bonus Feature

We're adding a new Weekly Bonus feature that simply grants Battle Points whenever you complete a match. Winning a match earns 200 Battle Points, and losing a match grants 100 Battle Points up to a cap of 2000 Battle Points per week. Turbo matches also earn Battle Points, but at half of the normal rate.

Starting with Week 2, we've made changes to the rewards for Weekly Quests:

For non-Bonus weeks, instead of rewarding 500/1000/1500 Battle Points at 4/9/15 stars, we will now reward 1000/1000/1000 Battle Points at 2/8/15 stars.

For Bonus weeks, the first Bonus Week Battle Chest is now available at 2 stars instead of 3 stars.

The net result of these changes is that these rewards will be accessible for more casual players. We also recommend that players prioritize completing the Bonus Weeks, as the Bonus Week Battle Chests are potentially worth a large amount of points.

Dota Plus Outage

We apologize to all Dota Plus customers that Dota Plus item suggestions have not been working for the past week. We believe that it should be working now, and we're sorry for the delay.

In compensation, we're going to grant every player who has played a match since the release of the Battle Pass a free week of Dota Plus.