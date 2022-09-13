Version 0.150e changelist

Added updating to structures and islands:
- Browse to the thing (structure/island) you want to update, push "Set Ready To Update"
- Load the thing/edit it/etc.
- Press Workshop Upload...
- Update Island/Structure is a button, it should be available aka not disabled.
[It'll list the item ID, and the original item name. If the description was blank, it'll copy the description from the item you're about to update.]
Fixed not being able to upload islands with workshop structures on them
