Instruments of Destruction update for 13 September 2022

Version 0.150e changelist

Share · View all patches · Build 9510118 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added updating to structures and islands:

  1. Browse to the thing (structure/island) you want to update, push "Set Ready To Update"
  2. Load the thing/edit it/etc.
  3. Press Workshop Upload...
  4. Update Island/Structure is a button, it should be available aka not disabled.
    [It'll list the item ID, and the original item name. If the description was blank, it'll copy the description from the item you're about to update.]

Fixed not being able to upload islands with workshop structures on them

