Sept 13th 0.502371

The Card Update

We hope everyone is enjoying ZOR, and is as excited as we are to start seeing fresh content and tuning in the patch notes.

There are many areas we want to focus on, and we decided to start with cards. Adding new cards, and balancing existing cards in the roster. Of course, we are constantly fixing bugs and improving the experience too!

New Cards

Prepare (Triobelisk, Move) - 1 food: 1 action, +1 damage next turn. Upgrade -> 2 food cost, 2 action, +2 damage next turn

Foresight (Upgrade, Move) - 2 food: 2 actions, draw 2 cards. Upgrade -> draw 3 cards

Disengage (Upgrade, Attack) - 1 water: 1 damage, step back 2 tiles and gain stealth for 1 turn. Upgrade-> 4 tiles

Mark (Upgrade, Attack) [Exhaust] - 1 water: 1 damage, range 3, target receives +1 damage when attacked. Upgrade -> range 6

Shredder - (Crafted, Attack) [Consume] - 2 water: 1 damage, range 4, bleed. After impact the spinner spawns on a tile at the impact site

Poison Bait (Crafted, Effect, Structure) [Consume] - poison the attacker for 3 turns

Barbed Shield (Crafted, Effect) [Exhaust] - 1 water: gain 2 armor, gain thorns for 2 turns

Snack (Crafted, Effect) [Exhaust] - gain 2 food (share)

Drink (Crafted, Effect) [Exhaust] - gain 3 water (share)

Harpoon (Crafted, Harvest) 2 water: harvest at range 4

New Clearing

Dunes - midway through the warren, you may stumble on this battle of wits where you face a gustwood across a maze of sinksand

Tuning

Note: Free cards remove too much tension from the game which is at the core of what makes ZOR tick so we have removed many cases of them, especially attack and move cards. However, making costs cheaper via secondary methods is still alive and well (day fire, work)

Sneak - reworked: gives extra slorf turns instead of skipping enemy turns (a subtle but meaningful difference, and clearer)

Dig Stick - reworked: recipe in early pool and cheap to make, cost 2. Additionally harvests the tile beyond the target

Hiking staff - reworked: no attacks, food cost 1, 3 actions

Run - reworked: interaction rules removed, now a cheap long distance move with no attacks that exhausts

Collect - cost reduced

Cyclops wand - cost of 1 water

Work - exhausts, upgrade removes exhaust

Rock flinger - distance increased, nut flinger no longer a component of recipe

Thrix enrage - now +2 damage for 2 turns but does not stack

Thrix babies now hide when all Thrix are eliminated and not all enemies

Food placement in early ringed level improved

Delays tuned and simplified to improve consistency of turn flow timing and feel

Lots of tooltip and text polish

Bug Fixes

Area harvest hang fixed - system reworked to be safer and resolve in sequence

When swapping the player can scroll

Climb bonus now effects attacking uphill

Hypno thrix can target decoys, and respects stealth

Unmaker can now target non enemies at close range

Food previews disappear when thrix babies leave

Jump no longer stops map from panning

Encourage aura hides at appropriate time

Work can no longer target a 0 cost card in hand

Charge behavior fixed and clarified - does not enter any hex but final tile. Note: Escaping quicksand via attack cards like charge is intended (since immobilization is simple being unable to use move cards and nothing more)