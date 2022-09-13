Geometric Sniper - Z – Update!!! v0.1.3

Update has arrived!!!

We'd like to thank the entire Steam community for their feedback and suggestions. The Steam community is Fantastic!

Please continue to send us your suggestions and feedbacks, we are counting on your help to make this game a great success and even more fun.

We are excited to release the new Geometric Sniper - Z update.

The suggestions and feedback from the players are being very important for the development of this game.

We have several news in this update!!!

Join some of them:

Continuation of History

3 new missions:

Mission 11

Mission 12

Mission 13

New accessories

Improvements and Modifications:

Bug fixes;

Improved statistics system;

New conquests.

By pressing ESC it is possible to see the information of the current mission

Stay tuned for future news and other studio releases!!

To facilitate communication in addition to the forum here on Steam we have our OFFICIAL DISCORD, there you can share all your ideas and feedback about the game and you will know in advance all the news.

Don't forget to follow us through the (link) Steam Page, so you'll know about new games and news from the studio.

We hope you have a lot of fun with the game it is being made with love!!!

Tell us what you think of the update!!!

And once again, thank you all so much!