- Added an input to the settings to multiply the font size for people where it does not fit to their taste. Everything above 1 can mean some text is cut off, though.
- fixed an issue with the Sphinx evo, missing stickman pets and RTI exp.
Idling to Rule the Gods update for 13 September 2022
Changes for Version 3.96.1352 (2022-09-13)
Patchnotes via Steam Community
