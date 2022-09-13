 Skip to content

Idling to Rule the Gods update for 13 September 2022

Changes for Version 3.96.1352 (2022-09-13)

  • Added an input to the settings to multiply the font size for people where it does not fit to their taste. Everything above 1 can mean some text is cut off, though.
  • fixed an issue with the Sphinx evo, missing stickman pets and RTI exp.

