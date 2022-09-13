Patch Notes 72.10

Hello, and welcome to Patch Notes for our first September patch! We are adding quite a bit of new content on the Hero side this time, with a rocking costume, two brand-new Heroes, a significant change to another, as well as the return of Fanny and a nerf to Empress Pea (she also got a promotion, as you can see by her new name). Let's dive in!

New Heroes

Rumplestiltskin

You start with Spinning Gold. (Double your gold.)

Rumplestiltskin is here, and he comes bearing gifts. You start each game with Spinning Gold, a spell that doubles your current gold, and get to decide when to use it for maximum impact. There are a bunch of sweet combos with Rumple, though my favorite is (of course) Piggy Bank. I've been blazing new trails in finding out how much unspent gold I can die with, and this goes a long way towards those goals. How much gold can you hoard, and when is the best time to spend it?

Zippee the Zombee

You get an Evil Twin every 15 enemies you kill. (Create a plain copy of a Good character, but it's Evil!)

I'm here to confirm that the buzz about new Heroes is true, and Zippee is ready for action. For every 15 enemies you take down, you get an Evil Twin in hand, and these Evil Twins don't even use your spell slot for the turn. Figuring out when to best use Evil Twin is key with Zippee, and there are plenty of options as the game goes on. You want to be strong in order to keep winning fights and stinging enemies, but saving Evil Twins for later can be more powerful. Decisions, decisions...

New Costume

RagnaROCK

Who is ready to party like there's no tomorrow? This head-banging new Apocalypse costume along with three hot new emotes are available now in the store and are the perfect way to bring your lobby to its knees!

New Card

Fanny

Neutral Dwarf | Level 4 | 4/4

Dwarf Support: +4/+4.

Fanny is back from her vacation, and she seems to have spent it in the gym. Now at 4/4 that gives +4/+4, Fanny will bolster your Dwarf comps in the midgame nicely.

Balance Changes

Wonder Waddle -> now only works with Level 2 Animals.

Wonder Waddle has been at or near the top of the heap for Heroes basically since launch, and the addition of Skip's Puzzle Rune has really put it over the top. This is a big change, but Waddle can still hold its own, and no longer tripling level 3 Animals reduces how often Waddle runs the lobby with an early Hat-Ball. It still has the Blind Mouse starts available, and I have no fear that Waddle will drop off the map entirely.

Empress Pea -> 5/5 (and name change)

Princess Pea got a title upgrade, and as is only fitting, stats that befit her new, less combat-oriented rank. Empress Pea is a strong level 6 character to build around, and that remains true even if she doesn't come out the gates quite as powerfully.

Fairy Godmother -> add Mage type

Given the sweet new art, we felt it right to acknowledge the magical properties of Fairy Godmother. This isn't a power level decision as much as a flavor one, as most type changes tend to be.





Spinning Gold -> renamed to Reckless Wager

Potion Master's Cookbook -> renamed to Boiling Beaker

Spinning Gold was renamed because of Rumplestiltskin, who stole back the name that best fit with his spell. Reckless Wager captures the spirit of this card even better, though the stronger you are, the less reckless it is.

Potion Master's Cookbook got sweet new art, so the concept changed as a result. Time to brew up some great comps with one of my favorite heroes.

Login Flow / Display Name Changes

We now have Storybook Brawl accounts, separate from your Steam accounts!

All users will need to create a Storybook Brawl account, and linking it to your existing account doesn't take long. To link your Steam account to your new account and pick a display name, you'll need to follow a few quick steps.

From the new landing page, click "SIGN IN" followed by "LOGIN WITH STEAM".





From there, click Settings -> Account Settings -> Create a Storybook Brawl Account.

You can now enter an email, and password.





Then you will be prompted to submit your display name.



Known Issues

After registering, your display name won't show up correctly in some areas of the game. Once you relog, that issue will be fixed.

Tutorial is disabled for this patch so any new players that join will currently be sent to the main menu upon logging in with "I'm new".

Mobile Invite Info

This week we sent out our first batch of mobile beta invites! We are starting with a batch of around 50 players on both iOS and Android, and will be adding many more soon.

If you haven't already, sign up here. Storybook Brawl on mobile is a game-changer, and I know I will be living in the queue once we go wide with invites.

Camera adjustments and Board View

When you play your first game on this patch, you will likely notice that some things look & feel a little bit different on the shop screen. We understand that UI/Camera changes can feel weird at first, so we wanted to take a moment to walk you through what has changed, as well as some thoughts for the future.

Shop camera shift

The shop screen camera has shifted 'up' a little on the screen. This means that the elements in the shop will appear higher up on the screen than before. This includes the gingerbread man in the background, the shop cards & buttons, your board, and the cards in your hand. The primary reason for this change was that it was necessary for the mobile apps.

This now displays more of the card in your hand, including its stats!

In addition we have a number of adjustments in progress to add more clarity, such as potentially changing the cards in your hand to being the actual full "card" and then switching to the "puck" when you drag it to the board:

A potential future update!

Player Nameplates

Nameplates are here! Below your hero (as well as other areas in the game like the results screen) your in-game name will now appear printed on a simple scroll nameplate. Now that nameplate functionality has been added to the game, we will be able to incorporate your Pro Club status into the game by having a custom nameplate for Bronze, Silver, and Gold Pro Club members. This functionality is planned for the next patch.



Remastered

Heroes

Fallen Angel

{.cols}

Treasures

Boiling Beaker (was Potion Master's Cookbook)

Crystal Ball

Pandora's Box

Fountain of Youth

Bad Moon

Characters

Aon

Fairy Godmother

The Green Knight

Nian, Sea Terror

Darkwood Creeper

Kitty Cutpurse

Amy

Prized Pig

Excalibur

Dracula's Saber

Ring of Rage

Deck of Many Things

Ring of Thunder

Fancy Pants

Cloak of the Assassin

Ring of Regeneration

Ring of Meteors

Needle Nose Daggers

Dragon Nest

Dancing Sword

Corrupted Heartwood

Bounty Board

