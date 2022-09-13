Patch v0.6.3 - New Equipment, New Difficulty and Steam Achievements

v0.6.3
Added third difficulty level (Unfair). The name is no joke, it truly is unfair with current equipment. However, the goal is to buff and introduce more powerful equipment
in the following patches that help make more difficult ghosts possible. The first of which being the Masterkey, which immediately unlocks any lockbox.
Balance/Content
The Banshee now has a permanent fog surrounding it
New Equipment: Masterkey
- Unlock any lockbox. Limited use. Upgradeable
- Available after defeating a Kluni on 'Hard' difficulty
New Difficulty: Unfair (+$3200 reward)
- Minimum attribute roll: 7
- Maximum attribute roll: 10
Steam Achievements Added
- gg ez : Escape for the first time
- That's Watts Up : Escape from a Djinn on 'Unfair' difficulty
- Chilled : Escape from a Banshee on 'Unfair' difficulty
- Tibbers : Escape from a Myling on 'Unfair' difficulty
- Clown Fiesta : Escape from a Kluni on 'Unfair' difficulty
- The Quick and the Dead : Escape from a Poltergeist on 'Unfair' difficulty
- Identity Theft : Escape from a Doppelganger on 'Unfair' difficulty
- A Magnificent Demon : Escape from a ghost with a combined attribute score of 30 or higher
Photo rewards increased: $100 > $200
Spectre Detector cost decreased: $400 > $200
Tracker cost decreased: $200 > $100
Improved Doppelganger kill animations
Widened flashlight cone
Reduced the size of Fairgrounds
Added difficulty to the post game report
Changed files in this update