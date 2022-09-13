Patch v0.6.3 - New Equipment, New Difficulty and Steam Achievements

v0.6.3

Added third difficulty level (Unfair). The name is no joke, it truly is unfair with current equipment. However, the goal is to buff and introduce more powerful equipment

in the following patches that help make more difficult ghosts possible. The first of which being the Masterkey, which immediately unlocks any lockbox.

Balance/Content

The Banshee now has a permanent fog surrounding it

New Equipment: Masterkey

Unlock any lockbox. Limited use. Upgradeable

Available after defeating a Kluni on 'Hard' difficulty

New Difficulty: Unfair (+$3200 reward)

Minimum attribute roll: 7

Maximum attribute roll: 10

Steam Achievements Added

gg ez : Escape for the first time

That's Watts Up : Escape from a Djinn on 'Unfair' difficulty

Chilled : Escape from a Banshee on 'Unfair' difficulty

Tibbers : Escape from a Myling on 'Unfair' difficulty

Clown Fiesta : Escape from a Kluni on 'Unfair' difficulty

The Quick and the Dead : Escape from a Poltergeist on 'Unfair' difficulty

Identity Theft : Escape from a Doppelganger on 'Unfair' difficulty

A Magnificent Demon : Escape from a ghost with a combined attribute score of 30 or higher

Photo rewards increased: $100 > $200

Spectre Detector cost decreased: $400 > $200

Tracker cost decreased: $200 > $100

Improved Doppelganger kill animations

Widened flashlight cone

Reduced the size of Fairgrounds

Added difficulty to the post game report