September 15 patch notes

Happy patch day Valley Villagers!

We’re just shy of a week post-Early Access launch, and we’re happy to share with you the first patch for Disney Dreamlight Valley. We’ve been listening intently to your feedback shared through social media, Discord, and through Customer Care, and we have addressed many known issues in this patch. While the patch is now in the process of being released to all players (please make sure you’re connected to the internet to receive this), it may take up to 2 hours to receive it on your device. We recommend that you check back in every so often if you do not see it yet available.

For those playing on multiple devices with cross-save: Make sure that all platforms you play on have been updated before switching devices to prevent any further issues.

Please see the detailed list below of what to expect from today’s patch:

Balance:

Adjusted spawn rates and loot tables for sparkling buried items:

Increased respawn timer range.

Reduced minimum and maximum number of sparkling buried items to spawn at a given time per biome.

Added Dream Shards to the reward loot table.

Each sparkling buried item has a chance to spawn either 1-2 Night Shards or 1-2 Dream Shards.

Adjusted loot tables for feeding critters:

Removed Flowers from loot tables.

Added Dream Shards to the loot tables when feeding critters something they “like”. Previously, it was only possible to get Dream Shards from feeding critters something they “love.”

Adjusted loot tables for clearing Night Thorns:

Reduced chance of Coal dropping.

Increased chance of Dream Shards dropping.

Bugfixes:

General:

Fixed Error #7, which caused some players to experience an issue with the game sticking on the loading screen if they quit the game while having the "Well Fed" active buff.

Fixed account desynchronization issue that occurred when selecting Back to Title Screen on Epic Games Store.

Fixed issue causing some users to be desynchronized from their profile due to connection latency.

Improved online reconnection while playing.

Improved Founder’s Pack rewards claiming accuracy, granting missing rewards. We will continue to monitor this issue and explore further bugfixes as needed. If you experienced this bug: Please reconnect to the internet and check your inbox for a new message containing your missing items.

User Interface and Experience:

Increased text font size on Switch.

Increased menu loading speed.

Stability:

Reduced crash frequency on Switch. Additional optimization will come in future updates.

Quest:

Fixed an issue with quest items not appearing in Scrooge McDuck’s Store. If you experienced this bug: The item will not spawn in Scrooge McDuck’s Store, but will spawn in a random, unlocked location outside in the village as a backup. If you struggle to find the item, feel free to contact Customer Care.

Fixed an issue with WALL·E's "The Shy Little Robot" quest involving a fire extinguisher that was not working correctly. If you experienced this bug: You can find a fire extinguisher waiting for you inside Scrooge McDuck’s Store.

Fixed an issue with a quest item from Donald Duck's "A House Fit for a Duck" quest that spawned in an unreachable part of his house.

Fixed an issue with Scrooge McDuck's "Scrooge McDuck's Grand Re-opening" quest in which crafting flower pots did not work correctly. If you experienced this bug: You can find additional flower pots just outside Scrooge McDuck’s Store. Remove them using the Furniture Editing mode to craft with them.

Fixed an issue in which quest items were stuck in the bottom of the Mystical Cave on the beach.

Fixed an issue in which completing Goofy’s "Fishing Expedition" quest did not work correctly if the player’s inventory was full.

Fixed an issue in which a Memory Shard appeared in an unreachable part of Merlin’s Dreamlight Library.

Fixed an issue with Elsa's "What Home Feels Like" quest, in which it was possible to catch a Glittering Herring too early in the quest. If you experienced this bug: You can now catch another Glittering Herring. The other one will be removed at the end of the quest.

Customization (House, Valley, Avatar):

Fixed an issue in which chests placed in the player’s house may disappear when adding new rooms. If you experienced this bug: Add a new crafted chest to your house. Your items that disappeared will reappear here.

Fixed an issue in which players who imported clothing from the Avatar Designer Tool were unable to change clothing or clothing appeared invisible.

Fixed an issue in which some rewards from the Star Path would be available to acquire in areas of the game they were not intended to.

Fixed an issue with Ariel’s Seafoam Gown (Friendship Reward), in which it was displayed as invisible.

Fixed an issue in which the player could not cook on the Oven and Hood gifted by Remy (Friendship Reward).

Misc:

Adjusted Miguel motif.

A huge thank you to everyone for their patience while they awaited these fixes, and to those who are still waiting on others. Our team is aware that this patch does not address every issue, but please know that we are listening and actively working on resolving additional issues so that everyone has the best play experience possible.