Fault: Patch Notes 0.18.1

CONTENT

Avatars

Iggy

Scorch

Mastery Race Avatars

The avatars for the upcoming Mastery Race event have been added to the game, if you want to join the event for your chance at some prizes, check out the event found here: Iggy & Scorch Mastery Race.

Exclusive Silver Extra Reward Avatar



Exclusive Gold Event Reward Avatar



Gamescom Event Content

We had an amazing time at Gamescom 2022 and while we where there, we ran an event where anyone who found us and gave us their gamer tags would receive an exclusive skin and avatar, these items are now in the game!

We also held a small giveaway on Twitter to give 5 players a chance to also obtain these prizes, we are happy to announce that the winners have been drawn!

Congratulations to the following Fault gamers:

**HerrToka

Otohh

GBB|Chris

TheNoid

Celo_Gordinho**

Exclusive Gamescom Event Avatar



Exclusive Gamescom LT. Belica Skin



SFX

Belica SFX rework

Emote SFX for all hero's.

Map

Added fog walls to pit jumps

New fog wall VFX

New jump pads VFX

Changed trajectory arc on the jump pads.

Tweaked tower ring colors.

Skins

Masked Reaper Severog will now wear his mask.

UI

Tweaked player outlines.

Tweaked player damage outline.

Menus

Updated Fault logo in settings menu to the new one.

Updated BG image in log in screen & pre draft screen to new map shots.

BUGS

MAP

Fixed Kwang throwing sword outside of red jungle outer camps.

Fixed Kwang throwing sword of dusk base walls.

Fixed Kwang throwing sword inside shrine structure walls.

Fixed Kwang throwing sword on top of jungle walls close to outer lanes.

Fixed Kwang throwing sword on top of blue buff structure.

Fixed an issue that would allow players get on top of red buff area structure.

Fixed an issue where players would get stuck on entrance wall to blue buff from neutral jungle.

Fixed an issue that would allow players to blink on top of an invisible wall near drops downs from red jungle to mid lane.

Fixed an issue that would allow players to blink on top of an invisible wall near red jungle inner camp.

Fixed an issue that would allow players to blink on top of an invisible wall around outer shrines.

Fixed an issue that would allow players to jump on top of ruin structure in solo lane.

Fixed an issue that would allow players to stand on top of ledge facing dusk t1 from red jungle.

Fixed an issue that would allow players to blink on top of a wall in the outer corridor from red jungle towards pits.

Fixed an issue that would allow players to blink on top of a wall in the outer corridor from red jungle towards outer lanes.

Fixed wall collisions.

Fixed arches collision.

Fixed a spot near raptors that players could get stuck in.

Raised pit floors as well as did some adjustments to verticality abilities so that pits can be reliable traversed by all heroes with verticality.

Fixed blue side ramps not allowing for abilities to be cast.

Fixed jump spots on gold buff fog wall in blue jungle.

Fixed arch jump spots.

Fixed mid shrines targeting so its smooth.

Fixed hole in ground by inhibitors.

ITEMS

‍Travelers Augment

Fixed using ability CDR instead of item CDR.

‍

Enlightened Sabre

Fixed bug where the item permanently revealed wards. Also, will properly use eye indicator from opportunist.

Essence of Time

Fixed bug causing item to show under the Armor filter in the item shop.

Settings

Ranged LMB indicator will now default to on.

SFX

Fixed chest sound issues.

Fixed an issue causing Tier 2 towers death VFX to play twice.

UI

Fixed an issue causing Power Play VFX and message to not play.

HEROES

Lt. Belica

Fixed Belica's witch hat in main menu.

Grux

SMASH AND GRAB(Q)

Fixed an issue where the animation would get stuck client side if released too quickly.

Iggy & Scorch

Fixed Iggy emotes not working in main menu.

TURRET (Q)

Fixed an issue with turrets having collision with friendly minions.

ADVANCED TURRET (R):

Fixed an issue where Advanced Turret would shoot through Steel's Forceshield (E)

Menu's

Removed old tips from playing in loading screens.

BALANCE

OBJECTIVES

Raptor

Third Buff Out of Combat Movement Speed increased from 6% -> 8%.

Third Buff Fountain Regeneration increased from 200% -> 300%.

Fourth Buff Life steal and Spell vamp increased from 6% -> 10%.

Alpha Raptor Physical and Energy Armor Shred increased from 2% -> 3% per stack. (20% -> 30% total)

ITEMS

Acidic Iron

Physical Armor reduced from 35 -> 30.

Gold Cost reduced from 950 -> 800.

Trauma Percentage increased from 40% -> 45%.

Adrenaline Shot

Attack Speed reduced from 50 -> 30.

Active Movement Speed increased from 15% -> 20%.

Movement Speed increased from 30 -> 35.

Duration increased from 4 -> 6 seconds.

Cooldown decreased from 60 -> 45 seconds.

Blood Sabre

Physical Power increased from 60 -> 65.

Caustic Reliquary

Gold Cost reduced from 950 -> 800.

Trauma Percentage increased from 40% -> 45%.

Corrupted Shard

Energy Power increased from 30 -> 35.

Gold Cost reduced from 950 -> 800.

Trauma Percentage increased from 40% -> 45%.

Cursed Blink

Maximum Health Cost reduced from 10% -> 3%.

Cleaver of Malice

Maximum Health Damage increased from 5% -> 6%.

Missing Health Heal increased from 8% -> 9%.

Demon Sword

Physical Power reduced from 50 -> 45.

CDR increased from 20 -> 25.

Gold Cost increased from 3000 -> 3100.

Jar of Hearts

Physical Power increased from 35 -> 50.

Attack Speed reduced from 25 -> 20.

Gold Cost increased from 2700 -> 2750.

Telepath's Trinket

Range decreased from 1800 -> 800.

Duration decreased from 3 -> 2 seconds.

Pull Strength increased from 400 -> 600.

HEROES

Lt. Belica

Fixed Belica's witch hat in main menu.

VOID DRONE (E)

Base Damage increased from 25/45/65/85/105 -> 30/50/70/90/110.

Energy Power scaling increased from 25% -> 30%.

NEURAL DISRUPTOR (R)

Mana Cost reduced from 100/120/140 -> 100 at all levels.

Base Damage increased from 180/240/300 -> 225/325/425.

Dekker

ION BOMB (Q)

Cooldown changed from 12/11.5/11/10.5/10 -> 12 at all levels.

Base Damage reduced from 70/125/180/235/290 -> 70/115/160/205/250.

Energy Power scaling increased from 80% -> 90%.

ION BOT (E)

Damage increased from 50/100/150/200/250 -> 80/130/180/230/280

Energy Power scaling increased from 50% -> 75%.

ION BOOSTERS (RMB)

Cooldown increased from 14/13.5/13/12.5/12 -> 18/17/16/15/14.

Vertical Distance increased from 600 -> 900.

Iggy & Scorch

TURRET (Q)

Turret Base Energy Power Health Scaling increased from 2% -> 2.9%.

Turret Energy Power Health Scaling per Hero Level decreased from 2.9% -> 2%.

Fixed an issue where the SFX and VFX for Beastial Wrath would play when hitting his target.

Kwang

GIFT OF THE HEAVENS (P)

Life steal and Spell Vamp reduced from 10/12.5/15/17.5/20% -> 8/10/12/14/16%.

Murdock

BUCKSHOT (Q)

Range increased from 900 -> 1000.

Armor Shred changed from 12/16/20/24/28% -> 20% at all levels.

Armor Shred duration increased from 3 -> 4 seconds at all levels.

Mana Cost reduced from 60/70/80/90/100 -> 60/65/70/75/80.

LONG ARM OF THE LAW (R)

Cast Time reduced from 0.5 -> 0.3.

‍

Phase

PSYCHIC LINK (RMB)

Cast Range increased from 1400 -> 1600.

Max Tether Range increased from 1800 -> 2000.

‍

— Strange Matter Team