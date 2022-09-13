- New achievements. Finished registration, and finished 1 lap. But also 2 rarer: Win at Hořice and find the famous Starta jump.
- The effect of slowing down of grass was reduced; it was too strong.
- Polished icons a little bit.
Engine Evolution 2022 update for 13 September 2022
2022.0.0 (v2)
