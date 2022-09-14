GRAND OPENING: King of Retail is Fully Launched!

THE GRAND OPENING IS UPON US! KING OF RETAIL IS NOW FULLY LAUNCHED, OUT OF EARLY ACCESS!

Dear Retailers,

The day I've waited so long for has finally arrived. The full release of King of Retail!

It has been a long an interesting journey, lasting more than 4 years. From starting development on an empty screen, trying to figure out how do we do this??? To the magic push of a button that launched the game into Early Access, where an amazing five people bought the game! 😂 To the first creator video with over 1 million views on YouTube.

I have never stopped being surprised and gratified.

It has been a huge pleasure to interact with this community. I have been overwhelmed with your ideas and offers to help with the game in various ways. I can honestly say that this game would not be what it is today, without all of your feedback.

Many bugs have been discovered by you, many ideas have been added directly from your suggestions, even full languages were added solely thanks to your help. I am very very thankful for all of this.

I am sorry for not having been so active lately, but planning for release, making new content, handle community management, getting COVID, and having other types of pressure from my personal life has been a lot for me to handle, and at some points I have needed a little break to clear my head and refocus again.

However! I am so pleased that our 1.0 release is here at last! I really hope you will enjoy the changes we've made, and continue to enjoy King of Retail. To celebrate, here's a brand new gameplay trailer:

(This also means that the price increase is taking effect immediately, to 24.99€/$24.99.)

https://store.steampowered.com/app/968250/King_of_Retail

So! let's get on to discuss the new changes and updates:

What's New in 1.0

Environments

Before, your store was always located in the same city environment. But on the city map it shows a lot of interesting areas, and the game should of course reflect that. So we have added lots of new environments for you to set your store in, and they also look much better than the old ones! You can now open a store so know it hopefully gives a completely different feel to the game, whether you are at the farm, at the mall, or downtown.

World Lighting

To improve the feel of the game, the general lighting has been updated to give you better day and night cycle, so your store REALLY can stand out in those twilight hours, and get extra effect from store signs, logos, lamps and so on.

Achievements & Trading Cards

You made something -- be proud of it! Now you can show off your successes with Steam achievements! We also made trading cards, so you can attempt to unlock the epic King of Retail Master Card. Happy hunting!

New Staff Uniforms

Dress your staff to impress! With new patterns and colors for staff uniforms, you now have even more customization options for how you present your store tp customers.

New Store Fronts

Reinvent your store, over and over again, with new store design options! If something's not bringing in foot traffic, try, try again!

Cheats???

The game also got some new cheats, which can be activated in the mail system. Write to the following contacts with the accompanying subject line, to get the desired effects!

Morten Mousepad - Gimme money (Gives you money)

Craner Security - Stop the thieves (Disables thieves)

Terry Coaching - New employee (Hires a high skilled employee)

Tommy's Solutions - Super sales (Always give sales the highest effects)

Michelle's Marketing - Full reputation (Gives you instant full reputations)

Susan's Yoga - New energy (Refreshes your staff completely)

New Languages

In addition to updating the German, French, Dutch, Russian, and Danish to full localization in 1.0, we've also added two new languages: Simplified Chinese and Spanish.

And More!

New ceiling types

New displays

Improved article management

Improved minimal storage system

Improved UI for displays

Money transferring from store to corporation

You can learn more about new 1.0 features from our previous two posts:

https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/968250/view/3288212769333541131

https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/968250/view/3325366907281860603

It doesn't end here of course! Work on the game will still continue, with more content being added in time. I hope you have a great time with the game.

And until next time:

Have a great sale!

Best regards from Daniel