New upgrade tree, new music and other improvements

The new, redesigned upgrade tree introduces unique upgrades for each playable artist, diversifying them a little further. Completing any upgrade unlocks all upgrades of the next tier. Another feature we’ve wanted to add for a long time (and now did) is the ability to “resurrect” forgotten feelings from memories, by thinking about them with passion. You can now also send cards to action slots simply by cliking on a suitable card while the action window is open - it's very handy, thank you to everybody who asked for it.

The game now has evertyhing that it needs, so we can put more focus on cool things which are not strictly necessary (such as extended steps for main quest/victory progression), and there’s still a fair bit of other polishing, balancing and testing we want to do.

If you haven't tried surviving Artist Life Simulator for a while, then it's a good time to try again and experience what the game has become :)

Features/content

New upgrade tree (unlockable by tiers), with unique upgrades for playable characters.

New feature: clicking on card will put it to the leftmost highlighted action panel slot.

New music: added 5+ feeling-related background music tracks.

Balance/Other

Some character descriptions now have better hints about what cards they want to interact with, in order to level up the friendship.

Some skills that were single-use now instead have very long cooldown times.

Slots for starting an action now explicitly lists counter cards if any are available.

Characters now always become memories with painting value 2 or more.

Solving a condition won't destroy solver card any more.

Counters now add 15% chance vs conditions again (was 10% for a short while).

Conditions are now also countered when painting an unfinished painting.

The game now behaves better when the aspect ratio is anywhere between 4:3 and 21:9.

Disabled card hovertext now shows what/why disabled it. Some reasons may be kept hidden.

The game now runs faster and uses less VRAM when run on lower than FullHD resolution.

Known issues