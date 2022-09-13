Version 0.7.4.228
Beta version is available in Betas tab(Right-click on Sky Haven in Library -> Properties -> Betas -> beta. In case if version is not shown in the list, restart steam)
- Improvements
- description for new airlines and era
- rearranged buildings order
- tuned number of on-demand flights for tutorial
- expand tutorial tasks by default
- Bug fixes
- removed empty stats error when removing a passenger before he went into
the terminal
- fixed the dummy loader exception
- fixed a crash on starting tutoring after loading the game
- fixed close button in research window and tutorial window
Changed depots in 0.7.4.228 branch