Sky Haven update for 13 September 2022

Version 0.7.4.228

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Beta version is available in Betas tab(Right-click on Sky Haven in Library -> Properties -> Betas -> beta. In case if version is not shown in the list, restart steam)

  • Improvements
  • description for new airlines and era
  • rearranged buildings order
  • tuned number of on-demand flights for tutorial
  • expand tutorial tasks by default
  • Bug fixes
  • removed empty stats error when removing a passenger before he went into
    the terminal
  • fixed the dummy loader exception
  • fixed a crash on starting tutoring after loading the game
  • fixed close button in research window and tutorial window

