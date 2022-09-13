Mutant Meltdown - New languages support and a lot of fixes

Greetings friends!
Plenty of fixes, new languages support, and overall improvements.
[Added]
- Added the Chinese Language
- Added the Japanese Language
- Added the Spanish Language
- Added the Portuguese Language
- right mouse click to set to auto-explore whenever a group enters an explorable location
[Fixed/Improved]
- added build panel, ESC shortcut to close
- increase lab coat rad protection by 1
- fix mods bug causing not displaying when a weapon already had the modification
- fixed power generator activated only as a backup
- fix tutorials missing text
- fix missing translations
- fix tutorial location
- not refreshing selected characters and inventory by using shortcuts to change the character
- bug causing console toggle button being selected with the next turn shortcut
- fix other buttons that would be activated with the space bar shortcut
- removed AP need to set survivors to explore a location
- fix nightly mutants attack sound
- fix the final event if the game were to be saved in that last turn, it would get stuck on load
- Fixed Nighly mutant spawn bug
Stay tuned. More to come, friends!
Changed files in this update