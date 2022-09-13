 Skip to content

Mutant Meltdown update for 13 September 2022

Mutant Meltdown - New languages support and a lot of fixes

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Greetings friends!
Plenty of fixes, new languages support, and overall improvements.

[Added]

  • Added the Chinese Language
  • Added the Japanese Language
  • Added the Spanish Language
  • Added the Portuguese Language
  • right mouse click to set to auto-explore whenever a group enters an explorable location

[Fixed/Improved]

  • added build panel, ESC shortcut to close
  • increase lab coat rad protection by 1
  • fix mods bug causing not displaying when a weapon already had the modification
  • fixed power generator activated only as a backup
  • fix tutorials missing text
  • fix missing translations
  • fix tutorial location
  • not refreshing selected characters and inventory by using shortcuts to change the character
  • bug causing console toggle button being selected with the next turn shortcut
  • fix other buttons that would be activated with the space bar shortcut
  • removed AP need to set survivors to explore a location
  • fix nightly mutants attack sound
  • fix the final event if the game were to be saved in that last turn, it would get stuck on load
  • Fixed Nighly mutant spawn bug

Stay tuned. More to come, friends!

