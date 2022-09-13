Added languages and a little fix

Added four languages:
- Russian
- Korean
- Chinese
- Japanese
Also, I fixed a bug where the game screen was not remembering which hand was used to take the handgun in the menu screen. Now the game doesn't always start with the gun in the right hand.
