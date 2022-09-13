 Skip to content

cyVeRpunk update for 13 September 2022

Added languages and a little fix

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added four languages:

  • Russian
  • Korean
  • Chinese
  • Japanese

Also, I fixed a bug where the game screen was not remembering which hand was used to take the handgun in the menu screen. Now the game doesn't always start with the gun in the right hand.

