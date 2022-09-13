Explosives:

Made the hit boxes of thrown Explosives match up better with their sprites

Fixed thrown Blast Bombs and Bullet Bombs colliding with the Player and restricting movement

Thrown Blast Bombs and Bullet Bombs no longer collide with enemies

Added some more friction and bounce to thrown Blast and Bullet bombs so that they don't slide as far once they hit the ground

White Sand:

Can now tell when White Sand has been used for a Wave via a white outline around the "Setup" and "Wave #" text

White outline is removed after White Sand wears off (Wave ends)

-Added a trigger to discover an achievement

-Disabled some leftover debug stuff