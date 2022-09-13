 Skip to content

Crupt update for 13 September 2022

Update 35

Explosives:
Made the hit boxes of thrown Explosives match up better with their sprites
Fixed thrown Blast Bombs and Bullet Bombs colliding with the Player and restricting movement
Thrown Blast Bombs and Bullet Bombs no longer collide with enemies
Added some more friction and bounce to thrown Blast and Bullet bombs so that they don't slide as far once they hit the ground

White Sand:
Can now tell when White Sand has been used for a Wave via a white outline around the "Setup" and "Wave #" text
White outline is removed after White Sand wears off (Wave ends)

-Added a trigger to discover an achievement
-Disabled some leftover debug stuff

