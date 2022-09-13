 Skip to content

Hear Your Path update for 13 September 2022

Full Keyboard Support

Last edited by Wendy

Added support for keyboard-only play.

  • WASD to hear surrounding notes
  • ENTER to open note fields
  • SPACE to play/stop the music
  • F and R to Forward and Reverse the music time slider

