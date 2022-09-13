 Skip to content

Heat Death update for 13 September 2022

Bugfix: Enemies sometimes targetting the Planet when they shouldn't

Build 9509177

Enemies would sometimes attack the Planet directly when they ought to attack frontmost satellites instead. This issue should now be fixed.

