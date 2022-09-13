 Skip to content

Banana Drama update for 13 September 2022

Bug fixing

Share · View all patches · Build 9509132 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Some bugs are fixed:

  • The max number of monkeys was decreased when a headquarter of a bot was destroyed
  • Catapults were not able to attack headquarters
  • Bots defense logic re-added
  • Typo

Changed files in this update

Depot 2000154
