(Virus_); - COMBAT OVERHAUL #1 | ub_0.6.r4

HERE WE ARE! The first patch of the combat overhaul update! Please note that most things aren't final and are subject to change in these next few updates! Now... Lets go over these patch notes!

-Jessica

Patch Notes

New

Main Menu

Added social buttons : Discord, Twitter, and YouTube

Changes

Player :

Updated how the game handles player sprites

Cores :

Primary Attack :

Re-named to Melee

Secondary Attack :

Re-named to Primary Attack

Player Kit :

Sprint :

The player's animation speed will be set to 1.5x while sprinting

Controls :

Keybinds :

PLEASE NOTE, THE NEW CONTROLS WILL NOT BE DISPLAYED CORRECTLY IN THE TUTORIAL LEVEL PROVIDED! Melee : RB/R1 Primary Attack : RT/R2 Sprint : X/Square Jump : A/X, LB/L1, & Up on D-Pad



Primary Attack :

Is now aimed with the mouse/right stick

After Image :

The sprint trail will now leave the exact sprite the player was in at the time, along with the size

The multi-jump image will now leave the exact sprite the player was in at the time

Balancing

Here we are... ITS TIME FOR THE BIG CHANGES! These changes will be tweaked throughout the next few updates!

Enemies :

▼ Removed iFrames for all enemies

Patroller :

▲ Max Health increased : 5 -> 25

▲ [NEW] Primary Fire

* Damage : 10 * Fire Rate : 1 every 1.5s * Ignores ground collision

Basic Blaster :

Re-named : Basic Blaster -> Blaster

▲ Max Health Increased : 12 -> 25

▲ Max Health Increased : 12 -> 25 Attack :

▲ Increased amount of projectiles fired : 1 -> 1 every .2s, goes on cooldown after 3 shots

▼ Increased time between shots : 1.2s -> 1.35s

▲ Ignores ground collision

Splitter Blaster :

▲ Max Health Increased : 20 -> 35

▼ Increased time between shots : 1.8s -> 2.2s

Secondary Projectile :

▲ Now tracks the player after .35s with a speed of 10

▲ Ignores ground collision

▼ Decreased Main Speed : 14 -> 8

▲ Increased Projectile Duration :

* Main : 0.8s -> 1.5s * Weakened : 0.3s -> 1s

Patrolling Blaster :

▲ Max Health Increased : 15 -> 30

▲ Increased Detection Radius : 6 -> 7

Attack

▲ Increased amount of projectiles fired : 1 -> 3

▼ Increased time between shots : 1.2s -> 1.35s

▲ Ignores ground collision

Cores :

Primary Attack Cores :

Basic Ranged Attack :

Re-named : Basic Ranged Attack -> Basic Shot

▲ Increased Damage : 4 -> 5

▲ Increased projectile duration : .4s -> .5s

▲ Crates will no longer destroy the projectile

▼ No longer destroys enemy projectiles

▲ [NEW] Knockback : * Velocity : 3 * Delay : .1s

Melee :

▼ Reduced Damage : 12 -> 6

▼ Increased cooldown : .45s -> 1.5s

▲ [NEW] Knockback :

* Velocity : 30 * Delay : .25s

▲ [NEW] Disable :

* Enemies that fire projectiles will not be able to fire for the delay of the knockback

Known Issues