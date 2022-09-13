 Skip to content

Virus_ (Un-Released) update for 13 September 2022

(Virus_); - COMBAT OVERHAUL #1 | ub_0.6.r4

Share · View all patches · Build 9508960 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

HERE WE ARE! The first patch of the combat overhaul update! Please note that most things aren't final and are subject to change in these next few updates! Now... Lets go over these patch notes!
-Jessica

Patch Notes

New

Main Menu

  • Added social buttons : Discord, Twitter, and YouTube
Changes

Player :

  • Updated how the game handles player sprites

Cores :

Primary Attack :

  • Re-named to Melee

Secondary Attack :

  • Re-named to Primary Attack

Player Kit :

Sprint :

  • The player's animation speed will be set to 1.5x while sprinting

Controls :

Keybinds :

  • PLEASE NOTE, THE NEW CONTROLS WILL NOT BE DISPLAYED CORRECTLY IN THE TUTORIAL LEVEL PROVIDED!
    • Melee : RB/R1
    • Primary Attack : RT/R2
    • Sprint : X/Square
    • Jump : A/X, LB/L1, & Up on D-Pad

Primary Attack :

  • Is now aimed with the mouse/right stick

After Image :

  • The sprint trail will now leave the exact sprite the player was in at the time, along with the size
  • The multi-jump image will now leave the exact sprite the player was in at the time
Balancing

Here we are... ITS TIME FOR THE BIG CHANGES! These changes will be tweaked throughout the next few updates!

Enemies :

▼ Removed iFrames for all enemies
Patroller :

▲ Max Health increased : 5 -> 25
▲ [NEW] Primary Fire 

* Damage : 10  
* Fire Rate : 1 every 1.5s  
* Ignores ground collision

Basic Blaster :

  • Re-named : Basic Blaster -> Blaster
    ▲ Max Health Increased : 12 -> 25
  • Attack :

▲ Increased amount of projectiles fired : 1 -> 1 every .2s, goes on cooldown after 3 shots
▼ Increased time between shots : 1.2s -> 1.35s
▲ Ignores ground collision

Splitter Blaster :

▲ Max Health Increased : 20 -> 35
▼ Increased time between shots : 1.8s -> 2.2s

  • Secondary Projectile :

▲ Now tracks the player after .35s with a speed of 10
▲ Ignores ground collision
▼ Decreased Main Speed : 14 -> 8
▲ Increased Projectile Duration : 

  * Main : 0.8s -> 1.5s  
  * Weakened : 0.3s -> 1s

Patrolling Blaster :

▲ Max Health Increased : 15 -> 30
▲ Increased Detection Radius : 6 -> 7

  • Attack

▲ Increased amount of projectiles fired : 1 -> 3
▼ Increased time between shots : 1.2s -> 1.35s
▲ Ignores ground collision

Cores :

Primary Attack Cores :

Basic Ranged Attack :

  • Re-named : Basic Ranged Attack -> Basic Shot
    ▲ Increased Damage : 4 -> 5
    ▲ Increased projectile duration : .4s -> .5s
    ▲ Crates will no longer destroy the projectile
    ▼ No longer destroys enemy projectiles
    ▲ [NEW] Knockback : 

    * Velocity : 3  
* Delay : .1s

Melee :

▼ Reduced Damage : 12 -> 6
▼ Increased cooldown : .45s -> 1.5s
▲ [NEW] Knockback : 

* Velocity : 30  
* Delay : .25s

▲ [NEW] Disable : 

* Enemies that fire projectiles will not be able to fire for the delay of the knockback
Known Issues
  • QuickSave System : Root does not exist. - It's currently unknown why this error is showing up, the save system still works correctly so please disregard this error for the time being

