(Virus_); - COMBAT OVERHAUL #1 | ub_0.6.r4

HERE WE ARE! The first patch of the combat overhaul update! Please note that most things aren't final and are subject to change in these next few updates! Now... Lets go over these patch notes!
Patch Notes
New
Main Menu
- Added social buttons : Discord, Twitter, and YouTube
Changes
Player :
- Updated how the game handles player sprites
Cores :
Primary Attack :
- Re-named to Melee
Secondary Attack :
- Re-named to Primary Attack
Player Kit :
Sprint :
- The player's animation speed will be set to 1.5x while sprinting
Controls :
Keybinds :
- PLEASE NOTE, THE NEW CONTROLS WILL NOT BE DISPLAYED CORRECTLY IN THE TUTORIAL LEVEL PROVIDED!
- Melee : RB/R1
- Primary Attack : RT/R2
- Sprint : X/Square
- Jump : A/X, LB/L1, & Up on D-Pad
Primary Attack :
- Is now aimed with the mouse/right stick
After Image :
- The sprint trail will now leave the exact sprite the player was in at the time, along with the size
- The multi-jump image will now leave the exact sprite the player was in at the time
Balancing
Here we are... ITS TIME FOR THE BIG CHANGES! These changes will be tweaked throughout the next few updates!
Enemies :
▼ Removed iFrames for all enemies
Patroller :
▲ Max Health increased : 5 -> 25
▲ [NEW] Primary Fire
* Damage : 10
* Fire Rate : 1 every 1.5s
* Ignores ground collision
Basic Blaster :
- Re-named : Basic Blaster -> Blaster
▲ Max Health Increased : 12 -> 25
- Attack :
▲ Increased amount of projectiles fired : 1 -> 1 every .2s, goes on cooldown after 3 shots
▼ Increased time between shots : 1.2s -> 1.35s
▲ Ignores ground collision
Splitter Blaster :
▲ Max Health Increased : 20 -> 35
▼ Increased time between shots : 1.8s -> 2.2s
- Secondary Projectile :
▲ Now tracks the player after .35s with a speed of 10
▲ Ignores ground collision
▼ Decreased Main Speed : 14 -> 8
▲ Increased Projectile Duration :
* Main : 0.8s -> 1.5s
* Weakened : 0.3s -> 1s
Patrolling Blaster :
▲ Max Health Increased : 15 -> 30
▲ Increased Detection Radius : 6 -> 7
- Attack
▲ Increased amount of projectiles fired : 1 -> 3
▼ Increased time between shots : 1.2s -> 1.35s
▲ Ignores ground collision
Cores :
Primary Attack Cores :
Basic Ranged Attack :
Re-named : Basic Ranged Attack -> Basic Shot
▲ Increased Damage : 4 -> 5
▲ Increased projectile duration : .4s -> .5s
▲ Crates will no longer destroy the projectile
▼ No longer destroys enemy projectiles
▲ [NEW] Knockback :
* Velocity : 3 * Delay : .1s
Melee :
▼ Reduced Damage : 12 -> 6
▼ Increased cooldown : .45s -> 1.5s
▲ [NEW] Knockback :
* Velocity : 30
* Delay : .25s
▲ [NEW] Disable :
* Enemies that fire projectiles will not be able to fire for the delay of the knockback
Known Issues
- QuickSave System : Root does not exist. - It's currently unknown why this error is showing up, the save system still works correctly so please disregard this error for the time being
